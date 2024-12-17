Global Uniforms And Workwear Market Set For 5.7% Growth, Reaching $99.99 Billion By 2028

Uniforms And Workwear Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The uniforms and workwear market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $99.99 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 5.7%” — The Business Research Company

What Does The Future Hold For The Uniforms And Workwear Market?

The uniforms and workwear market size has seen robust growth in recent years and is forecasted to grow from $75.81 billion in 2023 to $80.05 billion in 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. This growth in the historic period can be largely attributed to changes in industry safety standards, advancements in fabric durability, shifts in corporate identity requirements, evolving labor regulations, and a considerable rise in the employment rate.

Looking ahead, the uniforms and workwear market is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years. Market value is predicted to rise to $99.99 billion in 2028, charting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. This expected surge in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving workplace safety standards, a growing emphasis on professional appearance, rising demand for customized solutions, and increased corporate sustainability efforts.

What Trends And Drivers Are Impacting The Growth Of Uniforms And Workwear Market?

Major trends that will impact the market growth include the integration of smart textiles, increased use of sustainable materials, and customization through advanced design technology. Moreover, additional focus on enhanced comfort and ergonomics, teamed with the development of innovative fabric and apparel technologies, will further define the market landscape.

Driving the growth of the uniforms and workwear market forward is the rise in the employment rate. The employment rate signifies the percentage of the working-age population that is currently employed. With economic growth fostering job opportunities and effective government policies spurring job creation and workforce development, the employment rate is on the upswing. For instance, in May 2024, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, total employment grew by 572,000 people, an increase of 4.6%. The largest increases were seen in the Accommodation and Food Services industry and the Health Care and Social Assistance industry, harboring lifts of 145,000 people 13.6% and 123,000 people 8.0% respectively. A rise in the employment rate hence drives the growth of uniforms and workwear by increasing the number of employees who require these garments for their jobs.

What Are Key Players Doing In The Uniforms And Workwear Market?

Prominent companies operating in the uniforms and workwear market include Macy's Inc, Wesfarmers Group, Aramark Corporation, VF Corporation, Cintas Corporation, UniFirst Corporation, Mecalux International, Carhartt Inc, Sioen Industries NV, Delta Plus Group, Engelbert Strauss Ltd, Workwear Group Pty Ltd, and others. These companies have their focus set on the introduction of improved clothing options, such as durable uniforms, to enhance comfort, longevity, and functionality for workers across various industries.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Market?

Key players in the uniforms and workwear market are concentrating on introducing improved clothing options, such as durable uniforms, to enhance comfort, longevity, and functionality for workers across various industries. For instance, Alexandra, an England-based apparel company, launched its new Eco range in July 2023, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability through innovative garment technologies and eco-friendly fibers.

How Is The Global Uniforms And Workwear Market Segmented?

The uniforms and workwear market is segmented based on:

1 Type: General Workwear, Corporate Workwear, Uniforms

2 Purpose: Rental, Purchase

3 Demography: Men, Women

4 Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5 Application: Service Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Construction Industry, Agriculture And Forestry Industry, Other Applications

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Uniforms And Workwear Market?

North America was the largest region in the uniforms and workwear market in 2023. The regions covered in the uniforms and workwear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

