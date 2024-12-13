Mirinda Global Refresh by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Mirinda Global Refresh

PepsiCo Design and Innovation's Mirinda Global Refresh Honored for Excellence in Packaging Design by Esteemed A' Design Award Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Mirinda Global Refresh by PepsiCo Design and Innovation as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the Mirinda Global Refresh project, positioning it as a notable achievement within the competitive packaging industry.The Mirinda Global Refresh design holds significant relevance for both the packaging industry and consumers. By aligning with current trends and the tastes of the Gen-Z demographic, this vibrant and modern packaging design effectively captures the attention of a digital-first and hyper-visual generation. The refreshed look and feel of the Mirinda brand not only stands out in the market but also demonstrates PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to delivering engaging and appealing packaging solutions that resonate with target audiences.What sets the Mirinda Global Refresh design apart is its ability to reinvigorate the brand while staying true to its legacy of flavorful and refreshing fruity innovations. The updated packaging features a more vibrant and authentic aesthetic, incorporating creative elements that appeal to the Gen-Z market. Through careful consideration of design principles and a focus on differentiation, PepsiCo Design and Innovation has successfully created a packaging solution that enhances brand awareness and distinction within the highly competitive Carbonated Soft Drink category.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Mirinda Global Refresh serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to pushing boundaries and driving innovation in packaging design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering a culture of creativity and excellence. By continuously striving to deliver cutting-edge packaging solutions that meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers, PepsiCo Design and Innovation reinforces its position as a leader in the industry.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Mirinda Global Refresh design at:About PepsiCoPepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to packaging designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to the packaging industry, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that awarded designs meet the highest standards of excellence in areas such as sustainability, functionality, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, and technical expertise.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. Welcoming entries from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an esteemed jury of industry professionals, the A' Design Award identifies and celebrates packaging designs that demonstrate superior innovation, functionality, and visual appeal. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry and inspire future trends. Winning an A' Design Award is a mark of excellence that enhances the status and credibility of designers and brands within the highly competitive packaging sector. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to promote the power of good design in creating a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://packagingdesignawards.com

