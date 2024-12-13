Brucellosis Vaccines Market to Reach $0.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Brucellosis Vaccines Market Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Brucellosis Vaccines Market by Type (RBS1, S19 and B19), by Vaccine (DNA Vaccine, Subunit Vaccine, Vector Vaccine and Recombinant Vaccine), Animal Type (Cattle, Sheep and Goat), and End User (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Animal Care Centers and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the brucellosis vaccines market was valued at $0.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $0.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324385 Prime Determinants of GrowthThe brucellosis vaccines market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of brucellosis in both humans and animals. This zoonotic disease poses significant public health and economic challenges, particularly in regions reliant on livestock. Governments and international health organizations are investing in vaccination programs to control and prevent the spread of brucellosis, propelling market growth. Advances in biotechnology and immunology have led to the development of more effective and safer vaccines, further stimulating market demand. Additionally, heightened awareness about the importance of animal health and food safety is encouraging livestock farmers to adopt vaccination practices. The rise in funding for research and development activities to produce innovative vaccines, coupled with supportive regulatory frameworks, is also contributing to market expansion.Report Coverage & DetailsRepot CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$0.2 billionMarket Size in 2033$0.4 billionCAGR6.4%No. of Pages in Report280Segments CoveredType, Vaccine, Animal Type, End User and RegionDriversIncrease in incidence of brucellosisRise in awareness about preventive measures such as vaccinationFavorable government initiatives such as vaccination programOpportunitiesTechnological advancement in brucellosis vaccines technologyRestraintHigh product costSegment HighlightsThe RBS1 dominated market share in 2023By type, RBS1 segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that RBS1 has demonstrated high effectiveness in livestock, including cattle, sheep, and goats, which are major hosts for Brucella species. Its ability to provide robust immunity against multiple Brucella strains, including B. abortus, B. melitensis, and B. suis, makes it highly desirable in regions where these pathogens pose significant economic and public health challenges.DNA vaccine segment dominated the market share in 2023By vaccine, DNA vaccine segment dominated the market share in 2023. DNA vaccines are engineered using genetic material from the pathogen itself, in this case, the Brucella bacteria, rather than using attenuated or inactivated forms of the pathogen. This approach allows for a more targeted immune response, as the genetic material stimulates both humoral and cellular immunity against specific components of the brucella bacteria.Cattle segment dominated the market share in 2023By animal type, cattle segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that cattle are one of the primary hosts for brucellosis, a bacterial infection that can cause significant economic losses in livestock production through reduced milk yield, reproductive issues such as abortion, and decreased fertility. Given the high economic value associated with cattle farming and dairy production, there is a substantial incentive to invest in preventive measures such as vaccines.Veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated market share in 2023By end user, veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that veterinary hospitals and clinics play a crucial role in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of brucellosis among animals. They are essential hubs where farmers and livestock owners seek vaccination services to protect their herds from this contagious disease. Moreover, these facilities often act as distribution points for brucellosis vaccines, ensuring widespread accessibility and compliance with vaccination programs mandated by agricultural authorities.Regional OutlookNorth America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to high prevalence of brucella, strong presence of major key players, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of livestock population, and favorable government initiatives.PlayersCeva PoultryColorado Serum CompanyCreative BiolabsCZ VaccinesFivet Animal HealthHester Biosciences LimitedIndian Immunologicals Ltd.Jordan Bio-industries CenterLaboratories TornelMerck & Co., IncThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global brucellosis vaccines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as joint venture to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent DevelopmentApril 2022: Ceva Santé Animale entered a joint venture with Mitsui & Co. Ltd to accelerate the expansion of the veterinary laboratory to Japan𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324385

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.