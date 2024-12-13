Landfill Gas Market Estimation Worth $2.8 Billion by 2030

Global Landfill Gas Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030

Increase in the demand for energy and depletion of conventional energy resources and increasing applications of landfill gas in the commercial & industrial sector are key factor in Landfill Gas market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global landfill gas market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.Landfill gas (LFG) is a natural byproduct of the decomposition of organic material in landfills. It is primarily composed of methane (CH₄) and carbon dioxide (CO₂), along with smaller amounts of other compounds. Capturing and utilizing LFG is an essential strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and generating renewable energy.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06375 Presently, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and North America.North America landfill gas market is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.The major companies profiled in the global landfill gas industry report include Waste Management, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Veolia Environnement S.A, Pennon Group Plc., SUEZ SA, Kohler Co., Inc., Aria Energy Corp, Granite Acquisition, Inc., Vectren Corporation and Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co., Ltd.The rapid development of reciprocating gas engines due to their application in multiple power generation equipment to provide backup generating capacity offers scalable and efficient solutions for commercial and industrial combined heat and power systems.The presence of plentiful natural gas supplies and relatively stable infrastructure in the U.S is one of the factors driving the interest in reciprocating engines for industrial applications.The creative use of reciprocating engine technology includes not only power generation but also thermal and even captured emissions are gaining traction in some well-known countries.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06375 The increase in usage of portable electronic gadgets and electric energy source-based products has increased the demand for electricity.The depletion and uneven presence of natural resources across the globe is one of the driving factors for the growth of landfill gas market The outbreak of pandemic has led the energy industries and countries which depend on its energy on fossil fuel imports into a tight spot.Various governments have set their sights on renewable and cost-efficient methods to solve this problem to overcome the future crisis. The above mentioned are the key factors that provide remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe.Landfill gas production volume depends on several factors which include characteristics and external environmental factors. The most essential part of landfill gas production process is the survival of the bacteria for the decomposition of organic waste.Buy This Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3BsUCRO In addition, drop in moisture level leads to retarded biological process which is associated with biological decomposition. Also, it may also contaminate the soil and water, and the methane gas produced from the decomposition will light up in some rare conditions to cause problems.The applications covered in the study include electricity, direct use, combined heat & power and alternate fuels. The applications covered in the study include electricity, direct use, combined heat & power and alternate fuels. The electricity segment accounted for the largest landfill gas market share in 2020, as per landfill gas market analysis.Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Landfill Gas MarketEmergence of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global landfill gas market for a short period.The unavailability of labor and improper transportation during this period has put various energy producers in a tight situation to meet the requirements of the consumers.The awareness among the people related to the environmental impact brought by landfill waste during this period has led to an increase in investment from the private and government sectors toward the construction of landfill gas plants.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06375 The increase in the presence of harmful gas such as carbon dioxide, methane, and also a breeding site for various harmful bacteria which can cause harmful disease during this pandemic situation have shown a positive impact on the development of the landfill gas market. 