Econnex is on the mission to #GiftAGrin by offering up to a $200 Gift Card on switching energy plans.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of giving, Econnex has announced that it is on the mission to #GiftAGrin to everyday Aussies struggling with energy expenses this festive season. It provides them with a platform to compare electricity and gas plans from its panel of retailers, switch to the ones that may help them save, and enjoy up to a $200 Gift Card.“We're proud to call this mission #GiftAGrin because it carries a much deeper purpose: that of gifting a smile to those whose festive joy has been affected by energy expenses,” says Ankit Jain, the CEO of Econnex. “Considering how cluttered the energy market can be, it is easy to give in to the confusion and make the wrong choice while selecting an energy plan. Hence, Econnex has always cared about helping Aussies make informed choices with transparent, easy-to-understand comparisons, so that they don't end up shelling out money on energy. The offer is our way of adding a little extra joy to the festive season, especially since it tends to be quite hard on the pockets,” he added.The offer is valid until December 31, 2024. Customers are encouraged to review the full terms and conditions at https://www.econnex.com.au/giftagrin

