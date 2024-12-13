Geosynthetics Market Look a Witness of Excellent Long-Term Growth - Worldwide Survey by 2030

Geosynthetics Market Outlook

Increased demand from the transportation and energy sectors and the cost-effectiveness of geosynthetics are fueling market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global geosynthetics market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% to reach $37.9 billion by 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, opportunities, key segments, competitive landscape, and leading players.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06387 Key Market Insights:Eswara Prasad, Manager of Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, highlighted:- Drivers: Increased demand from the transportation and energy sectors and the cost-effectiveness of geosynthetics are fueling market growth.- Restraints: Volatility in petrochemical prices poses a challenge to market expansion.- Opportunities: Growing demand for sustainable solutions in emerging economies presents lucrative opportunities.Market Segmentation:By Type:- Geomembranes accounted for nearly 40% of the market share in 2020 and are expected to maintain dominance through 2030.- The geogrids segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.By Application:- The water/wastewater management segment led the market in 2020, holding around 40% of the revenue share.- The energy sector is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.0% by 2030.By Region:- Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held over one-third of the market share in 2020 and is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.3% through 2030.Key Players in the Market:Leading companies driving innovation in the global geosynthetics market include:- Freudenberg Group- Maccaferri S.p.A.- Tensar International Corporation- AGRU- Huesker Group- Naue GmbH & Co. KG- Schouw & Co- PRS Geo-Technologies- Solmax- Tenax Group𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geosynthetics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

