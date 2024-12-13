Applications Close Dec. 15 for 68th Texas Game Warden, State Park Police Cadet Class

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – The clock is ticking for those wishing to join the 68th Texas Game Warden and State Park Police cadet class. Anyone interested in conservation law enforcement, public safety and being part of the next generation of elite state law enforcement officers is encouraged to apply. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will accept applications through Sunday, Dec. 15.

This competitive program trains cadets to become fully commissioned peace officers, tasked with enforcing all Texas criminal laws – the Penal Code, Transportation Code and Health and Safety Codes – much like their law enforcement colleagues in neighboring communities. Additionally, their responsibilities extend beyond the pavement as they safeguard Texas’ natural resources by enforcing hunting and fishing regulations, patrolling waterways, and ensuring that millions of visitors and residents can safely enjoy the outdoors.

TPWD law enforcement officers also play a vital role in the state’s emergency response efforts, being specially trained in search, rescue and recovery operations on land, in the air and on the water.

Key Requirements

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be at least 21 years old by the academy start date of Oct. 1, 2025.

Have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in any field of study by May 31, 2025.

Pass a comprehensive background check, a psychological evaluation and complete a physical readiness test that includes handgun stability, a 2,000-meter row and a swim test.

The complete list of requirements for State Park Police and Texas Game Wardens can be found online.

Apply Today

Don’t miss your chance to serve Texas and its natural resources. Submit your online application by Dec. 15. The application process to become a Texas Game Warden or State Park Police Officer is highly competitive, with only the most qualified applicants being selected to attend the academy.

