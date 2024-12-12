MPD Searching for Northwest Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2700 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene with US currency.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24192072