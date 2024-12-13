Senn Brothers Produce grows South Carolina footprint with new operation in Jasper County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Senn Brothers Produce, a produce distributor, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with a new operation in Jasper County. The company’s $2.9 million investment will create 19 new jobs.

Founded in 1944 and based in West Columbia, Senn Brothers Produce is a family-owned distributor of locally sourced produce. The company delivers fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables sourced from local farmers and producers.

Senn Brothers Produce’s new facility, located in the Cypress Ridge Business Park in Ridgeland, will have cold storage and office space to allow for expanded service to the Hilton Head and Savannah markets.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2026.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Jasper County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“With the growth in South Carolina, especially in the Lowcountry, we recognized a need for a locally owned South Carolina produce distributor. Not only will Senn provide produce for end users but one of our goals is to make it easier for farmers in the area to get their products to market. We are looking forward to building a strong agricultural distribution network that will benefit South Carolina.” -Senn Brothers Produce President Gregg Senn

“Agribusiness has long been one of South Carolina’s leading industries, and today’s announcement is further proof that it continues to flourish. We congratulate Senn Brothers Produce on this $2.9 million investment and look forward to the impact these 19 new jobs will have in Jasper County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are delighted Senn Brothers Produce is growing its presence in South Carolina and building on the strength of our thriving agribusiness industry. This new operation in Jasper County will expand the company’s reach and create meaningful opportunities for the people of our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Senn Brothers’ expansion, supported by a Growing Agribusiness Fund grant, will provide more opportunities for farmers in our state and connect more people to local food. I’m proud of the continued success and service of this homegrown South Carolina company.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“We welcome Senn Brothers Produce to Jasper County and thank them for their investment and the new jobs they are creating. Jasper County Council looks forward to providing the most business-friendly environment so that Senn Brothers Produce and other industries can flourish and grow here in our community.” -Jasper County Council Chairman Marty Sauls

“Senn Brothers Produce is a leader in the distribution of premium fresh produce, and their family-owned company shares the values of hard work, quality and excellence that our region of South Carolina is known for, so their company will be an asset and a terrific fit for our business community. Every job Senn Brothers Produce creates here improves the quality of life for a local family. We are grateful that they chose the Southern Carolina region, and we look forward to working with them.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

FIVE FAST FACTS