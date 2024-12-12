MPD Seeking to Identify a Destruction of Property and Theft Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who destroyed and stole a security camera in Northeast.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., First District officers responded to the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a theft. The investigation determined that the suspect stole and damaged surveillance cameras affixed to the building.

Those cameras captured the suspect, who can be seen in the images below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24177156

###