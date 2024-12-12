When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 11, 2024 FDA Publish Date: December 12, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name: New Age International Inc

New Age International Inc of Brooklyn, NY 11206 is recalling its 200g packaged of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom, Product to Korea because they maybe contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, L. Monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 200g, clear plastic package marked with UPC code 8809159458890 on the back label.

No Illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in Baltimore, Maryland and subsequent analysis by State of Maryland Department of Health Laboratories Administration revealed the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in some 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom form Korea. Remaining products in the warehouse had been destroyed.

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Daily Veggies Enoki Mushroom from October to November of 2024 are urged to destroy the products immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-808-1018.