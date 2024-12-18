Rania Kort’s Power Up Your Vision Bundle Inspires Readers to Transform Their Lives in 2025

Power Up Your Vision 2025 New Year Bundle

Rania Kort Relaunches Power Up Your Vision with an Exclusive 2025 New Year Bundle

The only way to achieve something significant is to change the way you think, believe in greater possibilities, and rewire your mind to only focus on what you want every day!” — Rania Kort

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rania Kort, acclaimed author, certified coach, and business consultant, announces the relaunch of her highly anticipated book Power Up Your Vision with an exclusive 2025 New Year bundle. This unique bundle offers a comprehensive approach to manifesting your vision and dreams. With proven strategies from neuroscience, psychology, quantum physics, ancient wisdom, and the science of success, readers are introduced to a unique transformative framework and a self-reflection process that presents a new way of thinking to achieve those bigger goals they desire in their lives.This bundle is ideal for leaders, professionals, and Gen Z's navigating their careers or entrepreneurial ambitions. It is also of great benefit to small business owners, and entrepreneurs seeking new ways to upgrade their personal and professional lives in 2025, People who feel stuck, are facing challenges, and are seeking more clarity, purpose, and confidence can also greatly benefit from this bundle by applying the strategies to overcome challenges in a new empowering way.Combining her passion with her professional experience in transformation and growth, Kort provides insights into the inner workings of the mind and lays out why change is difficult. The book provides readers with another way to view their world -- starting with the awareness of what it means to live from ego-consciousness vs. soul-consciousness. It addresses where negative thinking comes from and how to override the blocks it creates. It dives into the science of energy, focus, and vision as a way to reprogram the conscious and subconscious mind to think in new empowering patterns --- a process that is counterintuitive to how most people think but is essential in creating lasting, meaningful change.Some of the key points in the book and bundle include:• A framework called AIM that provides readers with valuable strategies to go from awareness to manifestation.- Step-by-step journal to crafting a compelling meaningful vision through a self-reflection process.• A one-year planner to keep you focused on priorities so you can turn your vision and goals into reality week by week.“Power Up Your Vision is not just a book to read—it’s a roadmap with the resources to apply in your daily life so you can make change happen,” says Kort. Change takes time and dedication, but with this bundle, you’ll have everything you need to go from where you are to where you want to be this year!” I’ve personally relied on these tools to power up my own vision and overcome some major struggles, as well as coached hundreds of people using these tools. Now, I’m sharing the gifts and outcomes I’ve achieved through my personal and professional experiences, along with my research and insights, with the world.”Readers have praised the book for its fresh perspectives and actionable insights. “Many have shared how they’ve gained greater clarity, confidence, inspiration, and empowerment by applying the framework and the tools in their daily lives,” says Kort. "The journal and the planner are the perfect accompaniments to take what you learn in the book and turn it into reality!"Perfect for the New Year - Kickstart 2025 with a new perspective! The bundle is available now at raniakort.com/2025NewYearBundle . Individual items are also available on Amazon About the AuthorRania Kort is a seasoned management consultant, certified coach, and author with over two decades of experience working with executives, entrepreneurs, and leaders. With advanced degrees from Syracuse University and a passion for personal and business growth, Kort combines her background in consulting, business development, psychology, and human behavior to help empower others to achieve their full potential and create lasting transformation. For more information, visit her website at raniakort.com

