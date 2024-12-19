Submit Release
Public comment period for 2025-2026 moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat season proposals now open, deadline Jan. 9

The public comment process will also include open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices and other venues at the times and dates listed below. Staff at some regions will host a meeting and provide an overview of their proposals, while others will hold office hours where people can stop in and talk to a biologist during that time.

Panhandle Region

Coeur D’Alene Regional Office (Open House)

Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST

2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene

Cormana Community Center (Open House)

Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7 p.m. PST

1101 W. Idaho Avenue, St. Maries

Ponderay Event Center (Open House)

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5-7 p.m. PST

401 Bonner Mall Way, Sandpoint

Clearwater Region

Clearwater Regional Office (Open House)

Monday, Jan. 6, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST

3316 16th Street, Lewiston

Southwest Region – Nampa

Nampa Regional Office (Open House)

Monday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa

Southwest Region – McCall

McCall Regional Office (Open House)

Monday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

555 Deinhard Lane, McCall

Magic Valley Region

Magic Valley Regional Office (Open House)

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 3-7 p.m.

324 South 417 E. Suite 1, Jerome

Southeast Region

Southeast Regional Office (Open House)

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1345 Barton Road, Pocatello

Upper Snake Region

Upper Snake Regional Office (Open House)

Monday, Jan. 6, 3-6:30 p.m.

4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls

Salmon Region

Salmon Regional Office (Open House)

Thursday, Dec. 19, 4-6 p.m.

99 Highway 93 North, Salmon

