Public comment period for 2025-2026 moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat season proposals now open, deadline Jan. 9
The public comment process will also include open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices and other venues at the times and dates listed below. Staff at some regions will host a meeting and provide an overview of their proposals, while others will hold office hours where people can stop in and talk to a biologist during that time.
Panhandle Region
Coeur D’Alene Regional Office (Open House)
Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST
2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene
Cormana Community Center (Open House)
Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7 p.m. PST
1101 W. Idaho Avenue, St. Maries
Ponderay Event Center (Open House)
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5-7 p.m. PST
401 Bonner Mall Way, Sandpoint
Clearwater Region
Clearwater Regional Office (Open House)
Monday, Jan. 6, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST
3316 16th Street, Lewiston
Southwest Region – Nampa
Nampa Regional Office (Open House)
Monday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa
Southwest Region – McCall
McCall Regional Office (Open House)
Monday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
555 Deinhard Lane, McCall
Magic Valley Region
Magic Valley Regional Office (Open House)
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 3-7 p.m.
324 South 417 E. Suite 1, Jerome
Southeast Region
Southeast Regional Office (Open House)
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1345 Barton Road, Pocatello
Upper Snake Region
Upper Snake Regional Office (Open House)
Monday, Jan. 6, 3-6:30 p.m.
4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls
Salmon Region
Salmon Regional Office (Open House)
Thursday, Dec. 19, 4-6 p.m.
99 Highway 93 North, Salmon
