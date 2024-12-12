Public can comment on moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat season proposals beginning Dec. 19

The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below. Staff at some regions will host a meeting and provide an overview of their proposals, while others will hold office hours where people can stop in and talk to a biologist during that time. Panhandle Region Coeur D’Alene Regional Office (Open House) Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene Cormana Community Center (Public Meeting) Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7p.m. 1101 W. Idaho Avenue, St. Maries Ponderay Event Center (Public Meeting) Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5-7p.m. 401 Bonner Mall Way, Sandpoint Clearwater Region Clearwater Regional Office (Open House) Monday, Jan. 6, 8 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 3316 16th Street, Lewiston Southwest Region – Nampa Nampa Regional Office (Public Meeting) Monday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m. 15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa Southwest Region – McCall McCall Regional Office (Open House) Monday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m. 555 Deinhard Lane, McCall Magic Valley Region Magic Valley Regional Office (Open House) Tuesday, Jan. 7, 3-7 p.m. 324 South 417 E. Suite 1, Jerome Southeast Region Southeast Regional Office (Open House) Tuesday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1345 Barton Road, Pocatello Upper Snake Region Upper Snake Regional Office (Open House) Monday, Jan. 6, 3-6:30 p.m. 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls Salmon Region Salmon Regional Office (Open House) Thursday, Dec. 19, 4-6 p.m. 99 Highway 93 North., Salmon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.