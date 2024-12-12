Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,377 in the last 365 days.

Public can comment on moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat season proposals beginning Dec. 19

The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below. Staff at some regions will host a meeting and provide an overview of their proposals, while others will hold office hours where people can stop in and talk to a biologist during that time.

Panhandle Region

Coeur D’Alene Regional Office (Open House)

Thursday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2885 W. Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene

Cormana Community Center (Public Meeting)

Thursday, Jan. 2, 5-7p.m.

1101 W. Idaho Avenue, St. Maries

Ponderay Event Center (Public Meeting)

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 5-7p.m.

401 Bonner Mall Way, Sandpoint

Clearwater Region

Clearwater Regional Office (Open House)

Monday, Jan. 6, 8 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3316 16th Street, Lewiston

Southwest Region – Nampa

Nampa Regional Office (Public Meeting)

Monday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

15950 N. Gate Blvd., Nampa

Southwest Region – McCall

McCall Regional Office (Open House)

Monday, Dec. 30, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

555 Deinhard Lane, McCall

Magic Valley Region

Magic Valley Regional Office (Open House)

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 3-7 p.m.

324 South 417 E. Suite 1, Jerome

Southeast Region

Southeast Regional Office (Open House)

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1345 Barton Road, Pocatello

Upper Snake Region

Upper Snake Regional Office (Open House)

Monday, Jan. 6, 3-6:30 p.m.

4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls

Salmon Region

Salmon Regional Office (Open House)

Thursday, Dec. 19, 4-6 p.m.

99 Highway 93 North., Salmon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public can comment on moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat season proposals beginning Dec. 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more