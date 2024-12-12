Attorney General Bonta Fortifies the Fight for Commonsense Gun Laws, Joins Groundbreaking Coalition with Ally States

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Bonta today, together with 18 attorneys general, announced the formation of a multistate coalition to hold irresponsible firearms industry members accountable for their actions that proliferate gun violence. This innovative and groundbreaking multistate coalition has been established with the primary goal of addressing and reducing gun violence across various jurisdictions. By fostering collaboration among states, the coalition aims to leverage and enforce each state's existing civil liability and consumer protection laws, among other legal frameworks.

“Gun violence is a national issue that demands a united response, and we will work to eliminate reckless practices that endanger our citizens,” said Attorney General Bonta. “In response to the Trump Administration's disregard for gun safety measures, my fellow attorneys general and I stand united in our commitment to protect our communities. This effort aims to ensure national safety, not to limit responsible gun ownership. We will hold firearm industry members accountable for dangerous and illegal business practices that fuel gun violence and put profits over people’s lives and safety.”

The states joining the coalition share the goal of holding members of the firearms industry—including manufacturers, distributors, and sellers—accountable when their business practices result in unlawful sales, gun trafficking, and other outcomes that put lives at risk.

Many of the offices joining the multistate coalition have pursued civil enforcement in their jurisdictions under their respective state law authorities:

The states joining the coalition are California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.