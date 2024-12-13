Update on Lake Effect Snow Storms

Governor Kathy Hochul today provided an update to New Yorkers on ongoing lake effect snow in portions of the Western New York, Finger Lakes, Central New York and North Country. Areas east of Lakes Erie and Ontario could see peak snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour with snowfall totals of two to three feet over the course of the storm. New Yorkers in these areas should pay close attention to their local forecasts and avoid any unnecessary travel as the combination of snow and strong winds could create whiteout conditions.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing lake effect snow system moving through parts of our state, and a State of Emergency remains in effect,” Governor Hochul said. “We continue to deploy resources in order to protect New Yorkers as conditions worsen, and I implore everyone to keep track of local forecasts, avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert.”

The State of Emergency is in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Franklin, Genesee, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming counties.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings remain in place for northern and southern Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect in Livingston and Ontario counties. A Gale Warning remains in effect for Lake Erie and Lake Ontario through the rest of today.

The Thruway Authority implemented a tandem and empty tractor trailer ban in both directions on the Thruway (I-90) from exit 53 (Buffalo (Downtown) - Canada - Niagara Falls - I-190) west to the Pennsylvania state line until further notice. Additionally, the Department of Transportation implemented a tandem and empty trailer ban for US 219 from I-90 to I-86 (Erie and Cattaraugus Counties) and I-86 from US 219 to PA Line (Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties). Route 5 from NY 179 to I-190 (Erie County) and NY Route 400 from I-90 to NY 16 (Erie County) are currently closed to all traffic. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Numerous Watches and Warnings are in effect for much of the state. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Activities

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Emergency Operations Center has activated in support of this winter weather event. The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation has implemented a tandem and empty trailer ban on the following roads:

NY Route 5 from NY 179 to I-190 (Erie County)

I-86 from US 219 to PA Line (Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties)

The following roads are closed to all traffic:

US 219 from I-90 to Peters Road (Erie County)

NY Route 400 from I-90 to NY 16 (Erie County)

DOT continues to monitor weather conditions and is responding with 3,527 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are fully engaged and responding. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew that is needed (plow, drainage, chipper, load & haul, cut & toss, etc.). All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,623 large plow trucks

336 large loaders

152 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

36 large snow blowers

19 graders

37 tracked excavators

50 loader grapple attachments

29 traffic signal trucks

12 tree crew bucket trucks

To further support response operations in storm-impacted areas, the Department is deploying five plow trucks, four snow blowers, two graders and an additional 28 staff — including 20 plow truck operators, four supervisors, and four equipment operator instructors — to the North Country and Western New York as follows:

North Country

Receiving 10 operators, two supervisors and five plow trucks from the Mohawk Valley

Western NY

Receiving five operators, one supervisor and two equipment operator instructors from the Finger Lakes

Receiving five operators, one supervisor, two equipment operator instructors, one snow blower and one grader from the Western Southern Tier

Receiving one snow blower and one grader from the Capital Region

Receiving one snow blower from the Mohawk Valley

Receiving one snow blower from Mid-Hudson

Regions experiencing lake effect snows will also perform rolling assists to enhance coverage in the heavy snowfall areas. These rolling assists will shift as the bands oscillate.

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is actively responding with 692 operators and supervisors available statewide. All tandem and empty tractor trailer trucks are banned in both directions on the NYS Thruway (I-90) from exit 53 (Buffalo (Downtown) - Canada - Niagara Falls - I-190) west to the Pennsylvania state line until further notice. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

330 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

63 loaders

117,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New for the 2024-2025 snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit the Thruway website.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have deployed extra patrols to the affected areas to handle traffic issues as they develop. In addition, all four-wheel drive vehicles and specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, have been deployed.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including sawyers and first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow, flooding, and high winds.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush and mud including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

With the potential for heavy rains, hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails and trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information. Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 911. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Two sawyer crews are on standby to assist with clearing downed trees and branches from roadways. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings, and closings.

Safety Tips

Travel

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

If you lose power, turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

Heating Safety

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters.

When using alternative heat sources such as a fireplace, woodstove, etc. always make sure you have proper ventilation and follow manufacturer's instructions.

Keep curtains, towels and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work.

If you use kerosene heaters to supplement your regular heating fuel, or as an emergency source of heat, follow these safety tips:

Follow the manufacturers' instructions.

Use only the correct fuel for your unit.

Refuel outdoors only and only when the unit is cool.

Keep the heater at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable objects.

When using the heater, use fire safeguards and ventilate properly.

For more winter safety tips, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit www.211nys.org/.

