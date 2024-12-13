Nish Niche Introduces the new collection AERIAL Where Fashion Meets Freedom

Aerial, takes flight with inspiration rooted in a deep connection to nature and the art of motion. The elegance of early aviation and parachute-inspired silhouettes, evoke the spirits of exploration and freedom in harmonious combination of aerodynamic shapes. The Smoky Blue Bird Midi Dress is a timeless design with a playful edge, perfect for layering or making a solo statement. The Splash Dress was created in bold burnt orange, this voluminous yet elegant piece is ideal for seasonal transitions The Grid Aviator Jumpsuit is a true statement of modern utility, offering tailored sophistication and everyday functionality with its adjustable fit and premium gabardine fabric. The Khaki A-line Jump Mini Dress embraces a rebellious twist on a classic silhouette, combining utilitarian details with playful flair.

A new era of style with Aerial, Nish Niche’s latest gender-fluid collection redefining modern luxury.

I love to make sure that each and every piece is something we’ve put our hearts and souls into before sending them out into the world.” — Nish Niche- Designer and Founder

The latest collection, Aerial, @nishniche5840 has inspiration rooted in the art of aerial flows.

