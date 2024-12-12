INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX) (“Kyverna” or the “Company”) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s registration statement issued in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”) held on February 8, 2024. The Kyverna lawsuit charges the Company, certain of its current and former senior executives and directors, and the underwriters of Kyverna’s IPO with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

Kyverna investors have until February 7, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Kyverna class action lawsuit.

Case Allegations

Kyverna is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. During its IPO, Kyverna offered 14.5 million shares of common stock at $22.00 per share, resulting in the Company receiving approximately $296 million in net proceeds.

The Kyverna lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s registration statement contained false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts, including that: (i) Kyverna did not disclose negative information about one of its clinical trials; (ii) the undisclosed negative information was likely to, and eventually did, substantially and negatively affect Kyverna’s main product, making the information and trends disclosed in the registration statement, false, misleading, and not indicative of Kyverna’s business prospects; (iii) Kyverna’s statements about risk factors did not to adequately disclose the risk posed by Kyverna’s nondisclosure of adverse information about one of its clinical trials, that other adverse results and trends had already manifested or the probable materially negative effects on Kyverna’s future results, share price, and prospects.

The truth began to emerge on June 14, 2024, when Kyverna published an investor presentation that revealed adverse data about one of its clinical trials. The Kyverna lawsuit alleges the Company’s shares plummeted after this data was disclosed.

In fact, by the filing of the Kyverna lawsuit, the Company’s stock had traded as low as $3.92 per share, a decline of more than 82% from the IPO’s price per share.

