The Becker Milk Company Limited: Six Months Financial Results

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the six months ended October 31, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2024, were $1,451,462 compared to $1,488,135 for the same period in 2023;
  • The non-GAAP financial measure Net Operating Income for year-to-date Q2 fiscal 2025 was $1,191,698 compared to $1,181,810 in fiscal 2024;
  • Net income for year-to-date Q2 fiscal 2025 was $0.78 per share for the year, compared to $0.30 net loss per share in Q2 fiscal 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2024, fell $36,673 compared to the six months ended October 31, 2023, a result of reduced finance income.

      Six months ended
      October 31
      2024   2023  
Property revenue   $1,362,324   $1,345,934  
Finance income   89,138   142,201  
Total revenues   $1,451,462   $1,488,135  
           
Net income attributable to common and special shareholders      
      $1,408,754   $546,853 )
Average common and special shares outstanding   1,808,360   1,808,360  
           
Income (loss) per share   $0.78   $0.30 )


Components of the $1,955,607 decrease in net income for the six months ended October 31, 2024, compared to the six months ended October 31, 2023, are:

Changes in Net Income - Six months ended October 31, 2024
compared to six months ended October 31, 2023
           
Increase in the favourable fair value adjustment   $3,301,603  
Decrease in current taxes     72,159  
Increase in net operating income     9,888  
Decrease in gain on disposal     (2,122 )
Increase in administrative expenses     (17,610 )
Decrease in finance income     (53,063 )
Increase in deferred tax charges     (1,355,248 )
Increase in net income     $1,955,607  


Investment property capitalization rates were reduced 50 basis-points or 0.05% during the six months ended October 31, 2024. When compared to the six months ended October 31, 2023, there was a $3,301,603 favourable change in the fair value adjustment to investment properties.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Net operating income

The non-IFRS financial measure Net Operating Income for the six months ended October 31, 2024, was $1,191,698, a $9,888 increase compared with the previous year. This increase was the result of improved revenue offsetting increased property operating expenses.

          Six months ended
          October 31
          2024    2023 
Property revenue       $1,362,324     $1,345,934  
Property operating expenses       (170,626 )   (164,124 )
Net operating income       $1,191,698     $1,181,810  

Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations

For the six months ended October 31, 2024, the Company recorded Adjusted funds from operations of $300,304 ($0.17 per share) compared to $482,063 ($0.27 per share) in 2023.

          Six months ended
          October 31
          2024   2023
Net income       $1,408,754     ($546,853 )
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:          
  Adjustment to fair value of investment properties   (2,098,218 )   1,203,385  
  Gain on sale of investment properties     -     (2,122 )
  Tax on gains from sale of property     -     54,736  
  Deferred income taxes       1,171,550     (183,698 )
Funds from operations       482,086     525,448  
Deduct non-operating items:            
  Sustaining capital expenditures     (181,782 )   (43,385 )
Adjusted funds from operations       $300,304     $482,063  
Adjusted funds from operations per share     $0.17     $0.27  


STRATEGIC REVIEW

The Board of Directors continually evaluates strategic directions for the Company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirers. While the Company has engaged in some discussions within the last year, none of those discussions are active at this time. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company’s interim financial statements for the six months ended October 31, 2024, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors
G.W.J. Pottow, President
Tel: 416-698-2591


Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


