Customers Bancorp, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. January 31, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Customers Bancorp, Inc. ("Customers Bancorp" or the "Company") (NYSE: CUBI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 1, 2024 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Customers Bancorp investors have until January 31, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 8, 2024, during market hours, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors announced an enforcement action involving Customers Bancorp, Inc. and Customers Bank. Accompanying the announcement was a written agreement between the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Customers Bancorp, and Customers Bank. The agreement highlighted that recent examinations and inspections revealed significant deficiencies in the bank's risk management practices and compliance with laws and regulations related to anti-money laundering (AML), including the Bank Secrecy Act and relevant Treasury regulations, as well as AML requirements under Regulation H of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of Foreign Assets Control regulations.

