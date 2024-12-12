Mynaric AG Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; December 30, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Mynaric AG ("Mynaric" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYNA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between June 20, 2024, and October 7, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Mynaric investors have until December 30, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The complaint claims that, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements about the Company's business, operations, and future prospects. Specifically, the Complaint asserts that Defendants: (1) falsely or misleadingly stated, or failed to disclose, that lower-than-expected production yields and shortages from key component suppliers were causing delays in the production of Mynaric's CONDOR Mk3 product; (2) failed to disclose that these issues were likely to negatively affect the Company's revenue growth and lead to an operating loss; (3) concealed that Mynaric would probably not meet its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2024; (4) overstated the Company's business and financial prospects; and (5) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the relevant period.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.