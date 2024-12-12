Foundation Steel in Ohio Wins Two Awards for Two Well-Executed Metal Building and Bridge/Structural Projects

Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Contact: Sara Schuttloffel

sschuttloffel@impact-net.org

(202) 383-4885

Contractor Wins Two Industry Awards for Excellent Craftsmanship and Safety

Swanton, Ohio – Foundation Steel in Swanton, Ohio won IMPACT’s Project of the Year award in the Bridge/Structural and Metal Building categories. IMPACT is the labor-management arm of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers. Foundation Steel was honored along with the other winners from each of the 6 categories at an award reception held in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2024. During the awards ceremony, winning contractors received their awards from IMPACT’s CEO Kevin Hilton.

The 2023 Project of the Year competition saw some impressive project submissions. In the Bridge/Structural (Below 10,000 work hours) and Metal Building (Below 10,000 workhours) categories Foundation Steel submitted the most impressive projects.

Foundation Steel employs well over two hundred ironworkers who meet and exceed expectations daily, whether it is on a large battery plant, cast in place residential high rises, or industrial facilities. Last year, the company contributed thousands of manhours while maintaining a very low Experience Modification Rating (EMR) of 0.71.

The winning projects New City Administrative Services Building, which won the award in the Bridge/Structural category and ALBAT - Apprenticeship Training and Lab Building, which won the award in the Metal Building category; are two of many impressive projects the company completed on time with an excellent safety record and craftmanship.

“Foundation Steel is thrilled to receive two Project of the Year awards for two of our 2023 projects, “said Danny Dymarkowski, vice president, Foundation Steel. “This opportunity to showcase the talent of our skilled tradespeople, and the partnership between management and labor cannot be overstated. Project of the Year awards truly belong to the men and women who are building America. We appreciate them daily and we appreciate our partnership with IMPACT, Ironworkers Workers Union, and our fantastic clients who put their trust in us daily.”

Foundation Steel will continue to elevate safety, productivity, and service, while keeping people at the very front of its work.

###

Foundation Steel is a highly regarded structural steel / metal building systems erector, reinforcing steel installer, fabricator, overhead crane (install/maintenance) and rigging/machinery mover with the ability to deliver your next turnkey project. Foundation Steel has a reputation as the preferred subcontractor of many top general contractors and construction management firms. The company is trusted to have the capacity to build large scale complex projects while remaining competitive and meeting the needs of the customers on small to mid-size projects.

