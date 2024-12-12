SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Sun Communities, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 10, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Sun Communities, Inc. (“SUI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUI) between February 28, 2019 and September 24, 2024, both dates inclusive . You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Michelle Nelson v. Sun Communities, Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:24-cv-13314) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/sun-communities-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning SUI’s accounting practices and internal control over financial reporting. On September 24, 2024, after market close, an investment research report emerged calling into question the integrity of SUI’s Board and the integrity of the Company’s governance, controls, and financial disclosures. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to SUI’s revelation. The price of SUI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $139.10 per share on September 24, 2024, SUI’s stock price fell to a low of $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

If you suffered a loss in SUI securities, you have until February 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



