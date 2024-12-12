Posifa Technologies Introduces New MEMS Anemometer Sensor for HVAC Portable Anemometers and Fixed In-Duct Air Velocity Monitors

Offered in a Robust, Probe-Style Package, Cost-Effective Device Increases Reliability While Delivering Accurate Air Speed Measurement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PAV5000 series MEMS anemometer sensor. Fully calibrated and temperature-compensated for easy integration into portable anemometers and fixed in-duct air velocity monitors for the HVAC industry, the robust, cost-effective device provides accurate air speed and temperature measurement in a probe-style package, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the environment.

The PAV5000 features Posifa’s third-generation thermal flow die, which uses a pair of thermopiles to detect changes in temperature gradient caused by mass flow. The result is an excellent signal-to-noise ratio, repeatability of 1 % FS, and accuracy of 5 % FS. Featuring a solid-state thermal isolation structure on the sensor die, the anemometer eliminates the need for surface cavities or fragile membranes used in competing technologies, making the device resistant to clogging and pressure shock. With no moving parts, the anemometer is not subject to mechanical failure and its performance will not degrade over time.

While traditional thermistor-based anemometer sensors connect to the circuit via a thin thread, the PAV5000’s sensing element consists of a solid silicon chip flush-mounted onto a PCB. This design protects the anemometer sensor from damage caused by vibration, dropping, or collisions. To extend battery life in portable anemometers, the device offers low power consumption from 4.8 VDC to 5.5 VDC and a supply current of 21 mA. The sensor offers a wide measurement range to 40 m/s (90 mph), extremely fast response times of 20 mS typical, and an I²C digital output via a connector-terminated wire harness.

Samples and production quantities of the PAV5000 series are available now and may be ordered directly from Digi-Key.

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

