Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (twelve weeks), ended November 24, 2024.

Net sales for the first quarter increased 7.5 percent, to $60.99 billion from $56.72 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the first quarter fiscal 2025 were as follows:

  12 Weeks   12 Weeks
      Adjusted*
U.S. 5.2%   7.2%
Canada 5.8%   6.7%
Other International 4.7%   7.1%
       
Total Company 5.2%   7.1%
       
E-commerce 13.0%   13.2%
 

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,798 million, $4.04 per diluted share, compared to $1,589 million, $3.58 per diluted share, last year. This year’s results included a tax benefit of $100 million, $0.22 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation. Last year’s results included a tax benefit of $44 million, $0.10 per diluted share, also related to stock-based compensation.

Costco currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, December 12, 2024, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click “Events & Presentations”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs and wages), workforce interruptions, energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to environmental and social matters, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation
  David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
  Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254
  Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305
   

COST-Earn

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)
  12 Weeks Ended
  November 24, 2024   November 26, 2023
REVENUE      
Net sales $ 60,985     $ 56,717  
Membership fees   1,166       1,082  
Total revenue   62,151       57,799  
OPERATING EXPENSES      
Merchandise costs   54,109       50,457  
Selling, general and administrative   5,846       5,358  
Operating income   2,196       1,984  
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)      
Interest expense   (37 )     (38 )
Interest income and other, net   147       160  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   2,306       2,106  
Provision for income taxes   508       517  
NET INCOME $ 1,798     $ 1,589  
       
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:      
Basic $ 4.05     $ 3.58  
Diluted $ 4.04     $ 3.58  
       
Shares used in calculation (000s):      
Basic   443,988       443,827  
Diluted   444,891       444,403  
 


COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
  November 24, 2024   September 1, 2024
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,907     $ 9,906  
Short-term investments   920       1,238  
Receivables, net   2,963       2,721  
Merchandise inventories   20,979       18,647  
Other current assets   1,754       1,734  
Total current assets   37,523       34,246  
OTHER ASSETS      
Property and equipment, net   29,336       29,032  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,539       2,617  
Other long-term assets   3,988       3,936  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 73,386     $ 69,831  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $ 21,793     $ 19,421  
Accrued salaries and benefits   4,785       4,794  
Accrued member rewards   2,444       2,435  
Deferred membership fees   2,683       2,501  
Other current liabilities   6,584       6,313  
Total current liabilities   38,289       35,464  
OTHER LIABILITIES      
Long-term debt, excluding current portion   5,745       5,794  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   2,288       2,375  
Other long-term liabilities   2,613       2,576  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   48,935       46,209  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
EQUITY      
Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,942,000 and 443,126,000 shares issued and outstanding   2       2  
Additional paid-in capital   7,901       7,829  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,152 )     (1,828 )
Retained earnings   18,700       17,619  
TOTAL EQUITY   24,451       23,622  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 73,386     $ 69,831  
 


COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in millions) (unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
  12 Weeks Ended
  November 24, 2024   November 26, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income $ 1,798     $ 1,589  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   548       501  
Non-cash lease expense   72       74  
Stock-based compensation   463       444  
Other non-cash operating activities, net   (72 )     43  
Changes in working capital   451       2,000  
Net cash provided by operating activities   3,260       4,651  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Purchases of short-term investments   (247 )     (200 )
Maturities and sales of short-term investments   541       878  
Additions to property and equipment   (1,264 )     (1,040 )
Other investing activities, net   (15 )     (4 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (985 )     (366 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Repayments of short-term borrowings   (194 )     (173 )
Proceeds from short-term borrowings   133       144  
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt         498  
Tax withholdings on stock-based awards   (389 )     (292 )
Repurchases of common stock   (207 )     (162 )
Cash dividend payments   (515 )     (905 )
Financing lease payments and other financing activities, net   (21 )     (84 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (1,193 )     (974 )
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (81 )      
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   1,001       3,311  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEGINNING OF YEAR   9,906       13,700  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF YEAR $ 10,907     $ 17,011  
 

