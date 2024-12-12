NeuroPace to Host Investor Day on January 28th in New York City

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 in New York City.

The Investor Day will provide an update on NeuroPace’s vision for its unique RNS technology and will highlight the Company’s plans including presentations from management discussing NeuroPace’s recent results, future plans, and market, product and clinical development strategies for the RNS System. The Company will also host guest speakers, including clinical key opinion leaders and an RNS patient who will provide their personal experience with the RNS System and its impact on their epilepsy.

Use the link below to register for the event:

https://lifescievents.com/event/neuropace/

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com

