VelaLabs Announces Strategic Partnership with EarlyHealth Group to Support Biological Drugs Development

VIENNA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelaLabs GmbH, a leading provider of analytical and quality services for biopharmaceutical development, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EarlyHealth Group to establish comprehensive solutions for the development of advanced biological drugs.

Under the agreement, EarlyHealth Group will manage the supply of clinical trial materials, packaging and labeling, logistics, and early access programs. VelaLabs will complement this offering with advanced characterization and quality control (QC) testing of biomolecules, delivering a complete package for sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs).

“This partnership with EarlyHealth Group aligns perfectly with VelaLabs’ commitment to provide a comprehensive service platform to meet the rigorous demands of biosimilar development, ensuring timely and high-quality outcomes for the leading biosimilar companies of today,” said Andreas Nechansky, Chief Executive Officer of VelaLabs.

“Our collaboration with VelaLabs reinforces EarlyHealth Group’s mission to deliver tailored solutions within our clinical research portfolio,” said Dr. Danny Renout, Chief Executive Officer, “and through combining our expertise with VelaLabs’ renowned laboratory capabilities, we are able to fully support our customers drug development.”

This strategic partnership underlines both companies’ shared vision of supporting the pharmaceutical and biotech industries with specialized services, ultimately advancing the development and accessibility of biological drugs worldwide.

About VelaLabs

Founded in 2006, VelaLabs is a GLP- and GMP-certified, contract research and analytics laboratories, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the development, QC testing and QP release of biosimilars, new biological drugs, and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products ATMPs. VelaLabs is part of the Tentamus Group, a Germany-based organization with 4,000 employees and overseeing 100 laboratories worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.vela-labs.at

For more information on Tentamus Group, visit: https://www.tentamus.com

About EarlyHealth Group

EarlyHealth Group is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to improving healthcare accessibility through innovative product development and market access solutions. With roots dating back to 1984 in California, EarlyHealth Group has grown into a global leader with its head office in Dubai and operations spanning over 40 locations worldwide. The company offers a full range of clinical trial services, early access programs, and supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry.

For more information, visit: www.early-health.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/006fb975-2551-4209-85ab-c0bea47c4a90

Dr. Danny Renout Chief Executive Officer d.renout@early-health.com +971 50 980 6681 Dr. Andreas Nechansky Chief Executive Officer a.nechansky@vela-labs.at +43 699 1314 3112

VelaLabs signs with EarlyHealth Group Dr. A. Nechansky, left, and Dr. D. Renout, right

