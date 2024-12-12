Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of December 11, 2024
Daix (France), New York City (New York, United States), December 11, 2024 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), also known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the results of the votes of its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting.
The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Wednesday December 11, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Hôtel Oceania Le Jura, 14 avenue Foch, 21000 Dijon (France), under the chairmanship of Mr. Frédéric Cren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of Inventiva.
Mr. Frederic Cren proceeded to the usual formalities of the opening of the meeting, in particular to the constitution of the Bureau by appointing Mr. Pierre Broqua and Mr. Jean Volatier, as tellers, as well as Mr. Eric Duranson, as secretary of the general meeting.
All the resolutions submitted to vote have been adopted by the shareholders, with the exception of the 59th resolution, which had been the subject of a negative recommendation by the Board of Directors. The 59th resolution would have empowered the Board of Directors to decide on share capital increases reserved for members of a company savings plan to be set up by the Company.
Pursuant to Article R. 22-10-14 IV. of the French Commercial Code, the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting approved, without modification, the compensation policy for corporate officers as presented in the report of the Board of Directors (Schedules 1 to 4, pages 27 and seq.).
Information on the results of the votes is detailed below:
- Total number of shares composing the share capital: 87 077 695
- Total number of shares with voting rights: 86 962 703
|
|Ordinary part
|Extraordinary part
|Shareholders
|Shares
|Votes
|Shareholders
|Shares
|Votes
|
|Shareholders present
|2
|13 000
|13 000
|2
|13 000
|13 000
|
|Proxy to third parties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Proxy to the Chairman
|111
|4 701 495
|4 770 465
|111
|4 701 495
|4 770 465
|
|Mail votes
|72
|64 628 619
|76 624 677
|72
|64 628 619
|76 624 677
|
|TOTAL
|185
|69 343 114
|81 408 142
|185
|69 343 114
|81 408 142
|
|Quorum
|79,738 %
|79,738 %
|
VOTE RESULTS
Ordinary Resolutions
|Resolution
|Result
|For
|Against
|Abstention
|Total number of votes cast
|Number of represented shares
|Proportion of represented share capital
|Non- voting votes
|Invalid votes
|Quorum
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|1
|Adopted
|81 065 229
|99,58 %
|341 425
|0,42 %
|1 488
|-
|81 406 654
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|2
|Adopted
|81 066 149
|99,58 %
|340 505
|0,42 %
|1 488
|-
|81 406 654
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|3
|Adopted
|64 373 078
|99,40 %
|386 537
|0,60 %
|16 648 527
|-
|64 759 615
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|4
|Adopted
|81 021 688
|99,53 %
|383 921
|0,47 %
|2 533
|-
|81 405 609
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|
VOTE RESULTS
Extraordinary Resolutions
|Resolution
|Result
|For
|Against
|Abstention
|Total number of votes cast
|Number of represented shares
|Proportion of represented share capital
|Non- voting votes
|Invalid votes
|Quorum
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|5
|Adopted
|81 357 493
|99,96 %
|31 297
|0,04 %
|19 352
|-
|81 388 790
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|6
|Adopted
|73 651 642
|99,99 %
|10 853
|0,01 %
|2 730 107
|-
|73 662 495
|64 327 574
|73,873 %
|5 015 540
|0
|78,498 %
|7
|Adopted
|73 651 972
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|7 745 647
|-
|73 662 495
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|8
|Adopted
|72 649 419
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|1 267 546
|-
|72 659 942
|64 073 710
|73,582 %
|7 480 654
|0
|78,432 %
|9
|Adopted
|74 537 483
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|3 544 556
|-
|74 548 006
|66 027 534
|75,826 %
|3 315 580
|0
|78,935 %
|10
|Adopted
|75 120 718
|99,99 %
|10 883
|0,01 %
|1 267 921
|-
|75 131 601
|64 334 494
|73,881 %
|5 008 620
|0
|78,500 %
|11
|Adopted
|72 946 906
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|1 267 921
|-
|72 957 429
|62 160 322
|71,384 %
|7 182 792
|0
|77,914 %
|12
|Adopted
|78 507 669
|99,99 %
|10 883
|0,01 %
|1 267 521
|-
|78 518 552
|67 721 045
|77,770 %
|1 622 069
|0
|79,353 %
|13
|Adopted
|75 603 876
|99,99 %
|10 883
|0,01 %
|1 267 521
|-
|75 614 759
|64 817 252
|74,436 %
|4 525 862
|0
|78,626 %
|14
|Adopted
|79 586 996
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|1 267 521
|-
|79 597 519
|68 800 012
|79,009 %
|543 102
|0
|79,611 %
|15
|Adopted
|77 112 497
|99,99 %
|10 883
|0,01 %
|2 323 555
|-
|77 123 380
|67 381 907
|77,381 %
|1 961 207
|0
|79,271 %
|16
|Adopted
|77 109 342
|99,98 %
|14 038
|0,02 %
|3 228 728
|-
|77 123 380
|68 287 080
|78,420 %
|1 056 034
|0
|79,489 %
|17
|Adopted
|78 074 460
|99,98 %
|14 038
|0,02 %
|1 267 921
|-
|78 088 498
|67 291 391
|77,277 %
|2 051 723
|0
|79,249 %
|18
|Adopted
|76 008 147
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|1 267 921
|-
|76 018 670
|65 221 563
|74,900 %
|4 121 551
|0
|78,730 %
|19
|Adopted
|78 923 202
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|1 267 521
|-
|78 933 725
|68 136 218
|78,247 %
|1 206 896
|0
|79,453 %
|20
|Adopted
|79 828 350
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|1 267 546
|-
|79 838 873
|69 041 391
|79,287 %
|301 723
|0
|79,668 %
|21
|Adopted
|79 828 050
|99,99 %
|10 523
|0,01 %
|1 267 846
|-
|79 838 573
|69 041 391
|79,287 %
|301 723
|0
|79,668 %
|22
|Adopted
|79 526 627
|99,99 %
|10 522
|0,01 %
|1 267 546
|-
|79 537 149
|68 739 667
|78,940 %
|603 447
|0
|79,597 %
|23
|Adopted
|81 359 867
|99,96 %
|33 095
|0,04 %
|15 180
|-
|81 392 962
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|24
|Adopted
|71 582 912
|99,98 %
|11 523
|0,02 %
|5 634 249
|-
|71 594 435
|65 163 656
|74,833 %
|4 179 458
|0
|78,715 %
|25
|Adopted
|71 583 312
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|6 726 444
|-
|71 594 834
|66 256 250
|76,088 %
|3 086 864
|0
|78,993 %
|26
|Adopted
|71 583 312
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|9 416 262
|-
|71 594 834
|68 946 068
|79,177 %
|397 046
|0
|79,645 %
|27
|Adopted
|71 583 672
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|9 616 857
|-
|71 595 194
|69 147 023
|79,408 %
|196 091
|0
|79,693 %
|28
|Adopted
|73 651 045
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|2 730 035
|-
|73 662 567
|64 327 574
|73,873 %
|5 015 540
|0
|78,498 %
|29
|Adopted
|73 651 045
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|7 745 575
|-
|73 662 567
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|30
|Adopted
|78 506 742
|99,99 %
|11 522
|0,01 %
|1 267 809
|-
|78 518 264
|67 721 045
|77,770 %
|1 622 069
|0
|79,353 %
|31
|Adopted
|75 602 949
|99,98 %
|11 523
|0,02 %
|1 267 808
|-
|75 614 472
|64 817 252
|74,436 %
|4 525 862
|0
|78,626 %
|32
|Adopted
|80 129 171
|99,99 %
|11 522
|0,01 %
|1 267 449
|-
|80 140 693
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|33
|Adopted
|81 369 605
|99,97 %
|21 077
|0,03 %
|17 460
|-
|81 390 682
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|34
|Adopted
|72 648 517
|99,98 %
|11 547
|0,02 %
|1 267 424
|-
|72 660 064
|64 073 710
|73,582 %
|7 480 654
|0
|78,432 %
|35
|Adopted
|74 536 581
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|3 544 459
|-
|74 548 103
|66 027 534
|75,826 %
|3 315 580
|0
|78,935 %
|36
|Adopted
|75 120 191
|99,98 %
|11 523
|0,02 %
|1 267 808
|-
|75 131 714
|64 334 494
|73,881 %
|5 008 620
|0
|78,500 %
|37
|Adopted
|72 946 380
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|1 267 448
|-
|72 957 902
|62 160 322
|71,384 %
|7 182 792
|0
|77,914 %
|38
|Adopted
|78 506 742
|99,99 %
|11 522
|0,01 %
|1 267 809
|-
|78 518 264
|67 721 045
|77,770 %
|1 622 069
|0
|79,353 %
|39
|Adopted
|75 603 309
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|1 267 449
|-
|75 614 831
|64 817 252
|74,436 %
|4 525 862
|0
|78,626 %
|40
|Adopted
|79 586 070
|99,99 %
|11 522
|0,01 %
|1 267 448
|-
|79 597 592
|68 800 012
|79,009 %
|543 102
|0
|79,611 %
|41
|Adopted
|77 111 571
|99,99 %
|11 522
|0,01 %
|2 323 842
|-
|77 123 093
|67 381 907
|77,381 %
|1 961 207
|0
|79,271 %
|42
|Adopted
|77 111 570
|99,99 %
|11 523
|0,01 %
|3 229 015
|-
|77 123 093
|68 287 080
|78,420 %
|1 056 034
|0
|79,489 %
|43
|Adopted
|78 077 449
|99,99 %
|11 547
|0,01 %
|1 267 423
|-
|78 088 996
|67 291 391
|77,277 %
|2 051 723
|0
|79,249 %
|44
|Adopted
|76 007 621
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|1 267 448
|-
|76 019 143
|65 221 563
|74,900 %
|4 121 551
|0
|78,730 %
|45
|Adopted
|78 922 276
|99,99 %
|11 522
|0,01 %
|1 267 448
|-
|78 933 798
|68 136 218
|78,247 %
|1 206 896
|0
|79,453 %
|46
|Adopted
|79 827 089
|99,99 %
|11 522
|0,01 %
|1 267 808
|-
|79 838 611
|69 041 391
|79,287 %
|301 723
|0
|79,668 %
|47
|Adopted
|79 827 088
|99,99 %
|8 522
|0,01 %
|1 270 809
|-
|79 835 610
|69 041 391
|79,287 %
|301 723
|0
|79,668 %
|48
|Adopted
|79 525 724
|99,99 %
|11 523
|0,01 %
|1 267 448
|-
|79 537 247
|68 739 667
|78,940 %
|603 447
|0
|79,597 %
|49
|Adopted
|81 369 446
|99,97 %
|20 777
|0,03 %
|17 919
|-
|81 390 223
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|50
|Adopted
|71 583 672
|99,98 %
|11 523
|0,02 %
|5 633 489
|-
|71 595 195
|65 163 656
|74,833 %
|4 179 458
|0
|78,715 %
|51
|Adopted
|71 583 673
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|6 726 083
|-
|71 595 195
|66 256 250
|76,088 %
|3 086 864
|0
|78,993 %
|52
|Adopted
|71 583 673
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|9 415 901
|-
|71 595 195
|68 946 068
|79,177 %
|397 046
|0
|79,645 %
|53
|Adopted
|71 583 673
|99,99 %
|8 522
|0,01 %
|9 619 856
|-
|71 592 195
|69 147 023
|79,408 %
|196 091
|0
|79,693 %
|54
|Adopted
|73 651 045
|99,98 %
|11 523
|0,02 %
|2 730 034
|-
|73 662 568
|64 327 574
|73,873 %
|5 015 540
|0
|78,498 %
|55
|Adopted
|73 651 046
|99,98 %
|11 522
|0,02 %
|7 745 574
|-
|73 662 568
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|56
|Adopted
|75 603 340
|99,98 %
|11 492
|0,02 %
|1 267 448
|-
|75 614 832
|64 817 252
|74,436 %
|4 525 862
|0
|78,626 %
|57
|Adopted
|80 129 201
|99,99 %
|11 493
|0,01 %
|1 267 448
|-
|80 140 694
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|58
|Adopted
|81 020 280
|99,54 %
|372 859
|0,46 %
|15 003
|-
|81 393 139
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|59
|Rejected
|7 685 904
|9,76 %
|71 063 231
|90,24 %
|2 659 007
|-
|78 749 135
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|60
|Adopted
|75 436 351
|92,67 %
|5 970 263
|7,33 %
|1 528
|-
|81 406 614
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|61
|Adopted
|81 029 215
|99,54 %
|376 299
|0,46 %
|2 628
|-
|81 405 514
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|62
|Adopted
|81 014 251
|99,53 %
|379 238
|0,47 %
|14 653
|-
|81 393 489
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|63
|Adopted
|79 403 905
|99,54 %
|367 540
|0,46 %
|1 636 697
|-
|79 771 445
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|
|64
|Adopted
|76 371 031
|93,82 %
|5 034 133
|6,18 %
|2 978
|-
|81 405 164
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|65
|Adopted
|72 500 044
|99,51 %
|359 596
|0,49 %
|8 548 502
|-
|72 859 640
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
|66
|Adopted
|81 391 050
|99,98 %
|16 704
|0,02 %
|388
|-
|81 407 754
|69 343 114
|79,633 %
|0
|0
|79,738 %
