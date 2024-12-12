Secretary of State Hargett, Rep. Williams, Speaker Sexton, & Sen. Bailey Announce $ 5,570 Technology Grant for Putnam Co. Library

September 20, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Rep. Ryan Williams, Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, and State Sen. Paul Bailey today announced a Technology Grant totaling $5,570 for the Putnam County Library. These funds will help cover the cost of a computer, printer, and laser cutter.

“Putnam County Public Library has always been an important part of our community’s success,” said Rep. Williams. “This grant will ensure our library can keep up with the evolving demands within our growing community by providing increased technological resources to our residents.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office.

“These grants are an important investment in our community’s future, ensuring the Putnam County Public Library System continues to have the resources to support children and families within our growing community,” said Speaker Sexton.

Technology grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“The Putnam County Library is a vital resource in our ongoing efforts to meet technological needs within our community,” said Sen. Bailey. “Securing these funds will benefit all who visit; congratulations to the amazing staff at our library, and I am excited about its future in our growing community.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Bailey, Rep. Williams, and Speaker Sexton for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate their partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###