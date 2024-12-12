Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Adam Lowe, & Rep. Ron Travis Announce $4,491 Archives Development Grant for Rhea County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Adam Lowe, and Rep. Ron Travis today announced a $4,491 Archives Development Program grant for Rhea County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of archival folders, document boxes, record storage boxes, and steel shelving.

“Learning one's history can inspire future generations,” said Sen. Lowe. “These funds will support the Rhea County Archives and its ongoing efforts to provide critical educational resources to future generations.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“This grant is about more than just financial support; it is also a promise to future generations that we will always preserve our past,” said Rep. Travis. “I am proud to have supported these additional resources, which will ensure the Rhea County Archives continues to thrive and successfully serve our community.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Lowe and Rep. Travis for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Rhea County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to archives facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###