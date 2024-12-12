Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. John Stevens, & Rep. Tandy Darby Announce $4,918 Archives Development Grant for Weakley County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, and State Rep. Tandy Darby today announced a $4,918 Archives Development Program grant for Weakley County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of a starter unit, add-on roller shelf, and archival folders.

“Our historical records must be preserved with care, and these grants ensure that outcome,” said Sen. Stevens. “Congratulations to all for their diligent work ensuring that Weakley County’s stories remain accessible to all.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“Supporting the Weakley County Archives empowers our community to learn more about our past,” said Rep. Darby. “I am proud to have supported these additional resources, which will ensure our facility continues successfully serving Weakley County residents.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Stevens and Rep. Darby for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Weakley County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to 14 archives facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

