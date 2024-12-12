Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Janice Bowling, & Rep. Iris Rudder Announce $300 Archives Development Grant for Franklin County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, and Rep. Iris Rudder today announced a $300 Archives Development Program grant for Franklin County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of archival folders.

“Our historical records must be preserved with care, and these grants ensure that outcome,” said Sen. Bowling. “Congratulations to all at the Franklin County Archives for their work securing this award to ensure the stories of our community are not lost but remain accessible.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“Supporting the Franklin County Archives is not just about preservation,” said Rep. Rudder. “It is also about empowering communities to share their stories. Congratulations to the Franklin County Archives on receiving this award, and I’m proud to continue supporting this facility and its incredible staff.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Bowling and Rep. Rudder for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Franklin County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to archives facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###