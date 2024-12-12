Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Niceley, Sen. Southerland, Rep. Carr, & Rep. Farmer Announce $9,972 in Technology Grants for Sevier Co. Public Libraries

September 20, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Frank Niceley, State Sen. Steve Southerland, State Rep. Dale Carr, and State Rep. Andrew Farmer today announced Technology Grant funding totaling $9,972 for public libraries in Sevier County. Specifically, the Sevier County Public Library System will receive $6,767 to cover the costs of laptops and RFID scan pads. Additionally, the Anna Porter Public Library will receive $3,205 to assist with the cost of laptops and networking software.

“Public libraries are critical in providing free access to information and technology,” said Sen. Niceley and Sen. Southerland in a joint statement. “These grants will ensure our library thrives and continues to meet the digital needs of all who visit.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Local libraries play an essential role in developing the future leaders of our community and state,” said Rep. Carr and Rep. Farmer in a joint statement. “We congratulate our libraries on receiving these funds and look forward to the positive impact they will have on citizens in Sevier County.”

This year, $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Niceley, Sen. Southerland, Rep. Carr, and Rep. Farmer for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Niceley’s, Sen. Southerland’s, Rep. Carr’s, and Rep. Farmer’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###