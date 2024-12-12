Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Joey Hensley, & Rep. Clay Doggett Announce a $4,949 Archives Development Grant for Giles County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Joey Hensley, and State Rep. Clay Doggett today announced a $4,949 Archives Development Program grant for Giles County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of steel shelving and a vendor contract to assemble shelving.

“Archives play a pivotal role in informing communities about their history,” said Sen. Hensley. “By securing these funds, the Giles County Archives will remain a central resource in our community and its continued historical preservation efforts.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“This grant will help fund our local archives, by ensuring the successful preservation of our community’s history,” said Rep. Doggett. “Historical documents serve as a driving force for current and future generations, and we must continue to ensure they remain protected.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Hensley and Rep. Doggett for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Giles County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

