Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Page Walley, & Rep. Ron Gant Announce $5,000 Archives Development Grant for Fayette County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Page Walley, and State Rep. Ron Gant today announced a $5,000 Archives Development Program grant for Fayette County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of two roller shelf racks.

“The Fayette County Archives holds the key to understanding our past, so we all can continue working toward successful futures,” said Sen. Walley. “Thanks to all who supported efforts to secure this award, which will benefit both current and future generations.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“The history preserved within the Fayette County Archives forms the backbone of this community’s identity,” said Rep. Gant. “This grant enhances both maintenance and accessibility at our local facility to ensure all continue benefiting from the knowledge of our past.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Walley and Rep. Gant for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Fayette County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to 14 archives facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###