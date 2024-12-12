Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Joey Hensley, & Rep. Jody Barrett Announce $4, 899 Archives Development Grant for Lewis County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Joey Hensley, and Rep. Jody Barrett today announced a $4,899 Archives Development Program grant for Lewis County Public Library & Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of wire shelving racks.

“Preserving Lewis County’s historical documents safeguards the stories and wisdom contained within them,” said Sen. Hensley. “Through this grant, we are ensuring those treasures are not lost to time.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“The Lewis County Archives contains the living documents of our history,” said Rep. Barrett. “Supporting preservation efforts through this grant ensures future generations have access to our rich historical resources.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Hensley and Rep. Barrett for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Lewis County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

