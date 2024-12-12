Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Ken Yager, & Rep. Ed Butler Announce $4,999 Archives Development Grant for Morgan County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Ken Yager, and State Rep. Ed Butler today announced a $4,999 Archives Development Program grant for Morgan County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of roller shelving and document boxes.

“Funding for the Morgan County Archives is an investment in education,” said Sen. Yager. “This grant ensures our shared stories foster a deeper understanding of our proud past while shaping Morgan County’s future.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“The Morgan County Archives plays a vital role in sharing our community’s story,” said Rep. Butler. “Through this funding, our history will be preserved with the care it deserves. Thanks to all for their diligent work supporting this funding.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Yager and Rep. Butler for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Morgan County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to archives facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

