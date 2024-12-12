Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Shane Reeves, & Rep. Pat Marsh Announce a $5,000 Archives Development Grant for Bedford County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Shane Reeves, and State Rep. Pat Marsh today announced a $5,000 Archives Development Program grant for Bedford County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of a 5-drawer flat file, photograph storage boxes, and photographic storage sleeves.

“Preserving our community’s legacy helps educate future generations and supports transparency in governance,” said Sen. Reeves. “I am proud to have supported this funding which will provide additional resources to the Bedford County Archives. Congratulations to all on their partnership in helping our facility secure this award.

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“The preservation of our historical records is fundamental in understanding our past,” said Rep. Marsh. “These grants provide essential safeguards to ensure historical information remains readily available to current and future generations in Bedford County.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Reeves and Rep. Marsh for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Bedford County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to archives facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

