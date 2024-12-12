Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Page Walley, Rep. Clay Doggett, and Rep. Kip Capley Announce $1,242 Archives Development Grant for Lawrence County

October 15, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Page Walley, State Rep. Clay Doggett, and State Rep. Kip Capley today announced a $1,242 Archives Development Program grant for the Lawrence County Archives.

The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of roll storage tubes, cotton tying tape, Tyvek storage labels, roll storage boxes, archival polyester wraps, barrier board, and shipping.

“Funding for the Lawrence County Archives is an investment in education and preservation,” said Sen. Walley. “This grant ensures our shared stories remain accessible to all and foster a deeper understanding of who we are and where we have been.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“Archives are the stewards of our collective memories,” said Rep. Doggett and Rep Capley in a joint statement. “Through this grant, the Lawrence County Archives can better preserve records that define us all. Congratulations to our local archives facility for securing this award.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Walley, Rep. Doggett, and Rep. Capley for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Lawrence County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###