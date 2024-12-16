Whispp’s app enables face-to-face conversations for people with vocal cord disabilities

Whispp's Live Conversation feature in the app Whispp enables people with voice disabilities to speak again

AI company Whispp showcases AI-powered Live Conversations feature at CES 2025

We are incredibly excited about the Live Conversations feature. Those with speech challenges will soon be able to utilize this technology, giving them the ability to express themselves anywhere.” — Joris Castermans, Founder & CEO of Whispp

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whispp , the Dutch assistive voice technology startup using AI to help people with voice disabilities, is returning to the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with a major upgrade to its technology. Whispp’s app has helped people with vocal cord disabilities and other voice challenges speak with their natural voice on phone and video calls in real time. Now, Live Conversations is a major new feature being demoed at the trade show that will greatly expand the use cases for Whispp, enabling people to use it while talking face-to-face, even in noisy environments. Whispp will be showing off Live Conversations as part of the NL Tech Pavilion at Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo (Hall G, Booth 62100). Here’s a video of how Whispp works Whispp’s assistive voice technology has already been a breakthrough for over 10,000 users, a portion of the 300 million worldwide who struggle with voice challenges. It converts whispered and vocal cord-impaired speech into a person’s clear and natural voice. This benefits people who stutter severely, since they speak more fluently while whispering, and people with vocal-cord disabilities after laryngeal cancer or vocal cord paralysis. But while Whispp has made phone and video calls easier, there is still a need to reproduce speech face-to-face, especially in noisy environments such as restaurants, sporting events and other social gatherings like parties.The Live Conversations feature reproduces the same kind of clear, natural speech that Whispp creates on phone and video calls, but with even lower latency. To achieve this, Whispp developed even better AI models that run on-device. These new models now reproduce the same speech while further eliminating latency as well as other common issues such as echo and feedback. This means that anyone using this feature will be able to have a conversation anywhere utilizing a synthesized version of their natural speech with the intended intonation and emotion.The app continues to have a simple UX that’s intuitive for those 60+, with a similar design language as the current native iOS and Android phone calling applications people are used to.“We are incredibly excited about the Live Conversations feature,” says Whispp CEO and co-founder Joris Casterrmans. “Those with speech challenges will soon be able to utilize this technology, giving them the ability to express themselves anywhere. For so many this is a new opportunity to feel independent, confident and more connected to others.”About WhisppPowered by AI, Whispp's speech technology empowers millions of people who suffer from a voice disability or stutter severely with the ability to speak in their own natural voice, intended intonation and emotion in real-time. Whispp also enables phone and video calls with more privacy for those without voice disorders, so conversations are kept private without disturbing others.Founded in 2018, Whispp is a privately held company based in Leiden, The Netherlands. Follow Whispp on YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook or learn more at https://whispp.com

Whispp- Real-time Assistive Voice Technology

