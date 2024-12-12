Dynamic Matching: Fiverr's New Approach to Finding Freelancers Combines AI and Human Expertise

A new, powerful experience combining data, AI, and human experts makes things simple and faster for customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company changing how the world works together, today released Dynamic Matching. The new AI-assisted matching tool transforms how businesses can find and hire freelancers. Simply put, Dynamic Matching helps customers write and refine their project description, inviting accurately matched freelancers to make an offer for the project. Dynamic Matching is supplemented by a team of experts dedicated to reviewing matches to ensure quality and precision.

“Search and match is the bread and butter of the Fiverr platform and marketplace,” said Adi Margolis, VP of Product at Fiverr. “As we continue to use our internal data and customer feedback to evolve and streamline the search process, AI now serves as a critical tool for our team, who will be working in tandem for the first time to provide a much more refined and accurate search experience for our customers.”

How it works:

Tell Us About Your Project. You can share your project brief if you have one, or write a few sentences about what you need in case you don’t. Fiverr’s AI will help create a detailed project description and help you refine your brief to perfect it.



You can share your project brief if you have one, or write a few sentences about what you need in case you don’t. Fiverr’s AI will help create a detailed project description and help you refine your brief to perfect it. Find Matching Freelancers. Dynamic Matching looks for freelancers with the precise skills to meet the project. For PRO customers, the team of experts will provide additional help to refine the best matches.



Dynamic Matching looks for freelancers with the precise skills to meet the project. For PRO customers, the team of experts will provide additional help to refine the best matches. Get Custom Offers. Within about an hour, qualified freelancers will send personalized proposals. Customers can also choose to invite other freelancers to submit offers.



Within about an hour, qualified freelancers will send personalized proposals. Customers can also choose to invite other freelancers to submit offers. Choose Your Freelancer. Pick the perfect freelancer from the offers, and you'll be ready to begin!



Businesses and freelancers can both choose to opt into using Dynamic Matching to search or be found, freelancers can accept or deny project brief invitations for custom offers, and businesses have the flexibility to share as much or as little information as they’d like as well as extend their project brief invitation to talent they want to consider, beyond those who are recommended.

Never before have businesses been in more need of freelance talent. Data compiled by Fiverr shows over 57% of executives across industries like marketing , finance , and tech are planning to increase the number of freelancers they hire this year1. Building on Fiverr’s Summer Product Launch , Dynamic Matching is currently in beta, available to PRO users and will fully launch in early 2025.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from AI, to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Fiverr companies include ClearVoice, CreativeLive, Working Not Working, SLT Consulting and Stoke Talent. Don't get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Jenny Chang

Tommy Lee

press@fiverr.com

1 *Average figure calculated by taking the percentage of respondents who stated that they are seeing an 'Increase' in 'Hiring freelancers / contingent workers' now compared to last year across three samples of marketing , finance , and IT executives in 2024.'

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb5c0e79-b04c-40e1-87c0-86d151d0f47f

