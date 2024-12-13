Third party assesses performance and battery life of HP ZBook Firefly and Power G11 A Mobile Workstation PCs

Get more done with an HP ZBook Firefly G11 A Mobile Workstation PC Boost productivity with an HP ZBook Power G11 A Mobile Workstation PC

Principled Technologies compared performance and battery life on AMD Ryzen CPU-based HP ZBook G11 A mobile workstations to two Intel Core Ultra CPU-based rivals

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic in personal computing—but which mobile workstation and processor combo can best help creative, technical, and on-the-go professionals get projects out the door and embrace new and emerging technologies with better performance? To help buyers make informed choices, Principled Technologies (PT) put two sets of mobile workstations to the test.In the first comparison, PT tested an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840HS processor-powered 14-inch HP ZBook Firefly G11 A Mobile Workstation PC, an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor-powered Dell Precision 3490 Mobile Workstation, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 Mobile Workstation.The second comparison looked at an AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS processor-powered 16-inch HP ZBook Power G11 A Mobile Workstation PC, an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor-powered Dell Precision 3591 Mobile Workstation, and an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation. In both comparisons, PT used general productivity, content creation, and AI benchmarking tools. PT also ran battery life tests and measured acoustic output under load.The report for the first comparison states, “In our hands-on tests, we found that the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840HS processor-powered HP ZBook Firefly G11 A Mobile Workstation PC received higher general productivity, content creation, and AI benchmark scores than the Intel vPro with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H-powered Dell Precision 3490 and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 mobile workstations. As an added bonus, the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 8840HS processor-powered HP ZBook Firefly G11 A Mobile Workstation PC also delivered significantly longer battery life.”In the second comparison report, PT writes, “Strong CPU, GPU, and NPU performance can help speed workflows and improve system efficiency for on-the-go professionals. In our hands-on tests, we found that the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 8845HS processor-powered HP ZBook Power G11 A Mobile Workstation PC received comparable or higher general productivity, content creation, and AI benchmark scores than the Intel vPro with Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H-powered Dell Precision 3591 and Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 mobile workstations. As an added bonus, the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS processor-powered HP ZBook Power G11 A Mobile Workstation PC also delivered all-business-day battery life.”To learn more, read about the first comparison at https://facts.pt/NJYS7nN , and the second comparison at https://facts.pt/XLI8yja About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.