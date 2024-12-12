State coastal commission to hold special meeting by web conference Dec. 16

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold a special meeting Dec. 16 by web conference to hear a variance request from the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The meeting will be limited to this one agenda item. Members of the public may join by computer or phone.

Who: Coastal Resources Commission

What: Special Meeting

When: Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

Where: Meeting by video conference

Join the meeting here.

A listening station will be established at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Coastal Management headquarters office at 400 Commerce Avenue, Morehead City.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials will be available on the CRC website at least 48 hours before the meeting. Times indicated on the agenda are subject to change.

The NC Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management.