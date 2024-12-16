COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES OPENS ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP CYCLE ON DECEMBER 16

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Joanne Julien, MD, Chair of the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee[11] 2024 Scholarship Recipients Gather for College Send-Off

About 88 Scholarships are Available for High School Seniors Enrolling in Colleges, Universities, and Trade or Vocational Programs in Summer/Fall 2025

Our mission is to unlock opportunities for motivated students in Palm Beach and Martin Counties, empowering them to pursue their dreams free from the weight of financial barriers.” — Joanne Julien, Chair of the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced the launch of the nonprofit’s annual Scholarship Program for local high school students. Applications open today, December 16, 2024, and will be accepted through February 3, 2025. Awards average $10,000 and are available for students enrolling in colleges, universities, trade schools or vocational programs. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues.In 2024, the Community Foundation awarded 117 need- and merit-based scholarships to Palm Beach and Martin County students, valued at more than $1.3 million. The Community Foundation has distributed nearly $18 million through 3,200 scholarships to deserving students since 1985. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the Scholarship Program’s launch.“Our mission is to unlock opportunities for motivated students in Palm Beach and Martin Counties, empowering them to pursue their dreams free from the weight of financial barriers,” said Joanne Julien, Chair of the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee. “These young scholars bring incredible dedication and ambition to their goals — what they lack are the resources to make those dreams a reality. That’s where the Community Foundation steps in to bridge the gap.”“Together with our donors, we recognize the transformative power of scholarships — not only do they change a student’s life path, but they also uplift the economic mobility of their entire family,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Our Community Foundation is unique in that we offer a robust Scholarship Program that continues to grow in response to our area’s rising demand, especially among the thousands of local students who are the first in their families to pursue a college degree. We are proud to support so many deserving students but we know there is still work to do.”About the ApplicationThe application for this year’s Scholarship Program opens December 16, 2024 to those planning on enrolling in college in the summer and fall of 2024. Applications close on February 3, 2025. Scholarship interviews take place in March and April 2025. Award recipients will be notified in June, and funds will be distributed in July. Applicants must have a Grade Point Average of 2.0 or higher, be a graduating high school student from Palm Beach or Martin County, demonstrate financial need and/or academic achievement, and be an incoming student at a college, university or vocational/trade school. Some scholarships have additional criteria.The Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee reviews applications and matches potential candidates to scholarship funds based on a variety of criteria and several scholarships require interviews. The Committee makes awardee recommendations to the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors, which votes to approve scholarship funding. To apply for a scholarship or learn more about the process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/scholarships-process/.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.