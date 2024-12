Pixalate Releases Q3 2024 EMEA Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Rankings for Connected TV (CTV), Mobile Apps, & Web: Magnite Leads CTV in Germany (65%) on Amazon Fire TV, Verve No. 1 on Mobile (57%) in Google Play Store

According to Pixalate's research, Google AdExchange has the most prominent web SSP market share in Spain (33%), Germany (29%), the UK (23%), and France (20%); Xandr Monetize is No. 1 CTV SSP in market share on Roku devices in the UK (28%); Verve is No. 1 in UK on both Apple App Store (27%) and Google Play Store (72%) apps

London, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q3 2024 EMEA Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for the United Kingdom , France , Spain , and Germany . The reports reveal SSP market share across CTV, Mobile Apps, and Web.

The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the UK, France, Spain, and Germany reports, Pixalate released SSP market share rankings for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, Singapore, and India.

Web SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Rank UK Germany Spain France 1 Google AdExchange (23%) Google AdExchange (29%) Google AdExchange (33%) Google AdExchange (20%) 2 AdaptMX(10%) Outbrain Inc. (13%) Seedtag (16%) Actirise (11%) 3 The Ozone Project (6%) Adaptmx (7%) Outbrain Inc. (8%) Outbrain Inc. (10%)





Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA

Apple App Store

Rank UK Germany Spain France 1 Verve (27%) LoopMe (31%) Index Exchange (30%) Verve (48%) 2 LoopMe (26%) Google AdExchange (28%) LoopMe (26%) LoopMe (28%) 3 Digital Turbine (19%) PubMatic (23%) Verve (25%) Digital Turbine (28%)





Google Play Store

Rank UK Germany Spain France 1 Verve (72%) Verve (57%) Verve (59%) Verve (68%) 2 Algorix (6%) Google AdExchange (10%) Google AdExchange (11%) Mintegral (10%) 3 Google AdExchange (5%) LoopMe (8%) Mintegral (8%) InMobi (5%)





CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in EMEA



Roku

Rank UK 1 Xandr Monetize (28%) 2 Nexxen (27%) 3 Filmzie (21%)





Amazon Fire TV

Rank UK Germany 1 Xandr Monetize (49%) Magnite (65%) 2 FreeWheel (19%) VFR (26%) 3 Wurl (14%) FreeWheel (7%)





Samsung Smart TV

Rank Germany 1 OpenX (49%) 2 Magnite (18%) 3 PubMatic (11%)





To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 1.2 billion CTV impressions across 5,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 4.5 billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and over 2.2 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in September 2024 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.

