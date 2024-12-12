Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Buy a New Home in Exclusive Hidden Ridge Community in El Dorado Hills Near Sacramento, California

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Hidden Ridge, an exquisite new home community in El Dorado Hills, California. Only a dozen new homes remain available for sale in this popular community, located at 7044 Grand Teton Drive in El Dorado Hills.

Hidden Ridge offers four distinct floor plans, each showcasing open-concept home designs with first-floor ceilings soaring up to 20 feet and ranging from 3,000 to 4,000+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 to 4.5 baths. Each floor plan features an expansive kitchen, great room, and casual dining area perfect for entertaining. Home buyers will enjoy elevated features including fireplaces in the great rooms, grand luxury outdoor living spaces, and oversized islands. The dynamic structural options allow buyers to create their perfect home with features such as an office, multi-generational living suites, flex spaces, outdoor fireplaces, additional bedrooms, and multi-panel slide doors. The gorgeous streetscape of the community features Coastal Contemporary, Italianate, Contemporary Craftsman, and Modern Farmhouse exterior designs. Homes are priced starting at $1,059,995.





The final homes available in Hidden Ridge include move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features, as well as a selection of home sites for Built to Order homes. Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Sacramento Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“We invite home buyers to explore the final remaining homes for sale in Hidden Ridge before it is too late,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “This community offers exceptional home sites and access to top-rated schools, nearby shopping, dining, and recreational opportunities.”

Residents of this new home community in El Dorado Hills will enjoy high-ranking public and private schools and an abundance of local public parks, trails, sports parks, skate parks, and water parks. Hidden Ridge is conveniently also located near high-end dining, shopping, recreational, and entertainment opportunities, as well as the Folsom Historic Downtown District, Folsom Lake and State Park, CSUS Aquatic Center, Folsom Public Library, Folsom Lake College, Mercy Hospital, Folsom Sports Complex, and more. The community is within the Rescue Union School District (Elementary and Middle Schools) and El Dorado Union High School District.

For more information, visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center at 7044 Grand Teton Drive in El Dorado Hills, or call 844-849-5263. Operating hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Wednesday from 2 pm to 5 pm by appointment only.

