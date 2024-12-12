Questex’s GMITE - The Ultimate 1:1 MICE Event for 20 Years, Sets the Stage for the Future of Travel

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) will host its 20th edition May 6-9, 2025 at the Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton, Georgia, just north of Atlanta as a new, innovative event. GMITE plans to bridge the gap between the MICE and luxury leisure travel industries, creating unparalleled opportunities for buyers and suppliers to connect, collaborate, and achieve their business objectives in an intimate, highly personalized setting.

GMITE has redefined the industry standard by merging the strategic precision of MICE with the creative flair of luxury leisure travel. This synergy creates a unique forum where professionals can explore cross-market opportunities, build relationships, and develop new strategies to meet the demands of today’s evolving travel landscape.

For global suppliers, GMITE offers a chance to showcase their destinations, properties, and services to a hand-selected audience of pre-qualified, North American buyers they choose to meet with based on their volume of business. For buyers, the event is an exclusive opportunity to discover new offerings, forge meaningful partnerships, and stay ahead of industry trends—all in a single, efficiently curated environment.

New Luxury Travel Industry Day: A key addition to the 2025 agenda is the “Trends & Topics” day on May 7, where thought leaders from across the hospitality and travel sectors will discuss pivotal topics such as global politics and travel policies, the growth of bleisure, and the demand for authentic travel experiences, with a focus on the luxury market. This day also offers enhanced networking with attendees from the co-located Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit, which include luxury agency owners, managers and independent contractors, and suppliers.

“GMITE is more than an event; it’s a reflection of where the travel industry is headed,” said Jill Birkett, VP/Market Leader, Questex Travel. “By integrating MICE and leisure, we’re not only meeting the needs of today’s buyers and suppliers but also setting the stage for the future of travel. The addition of the “Trends & Topics” day underscores our commitment to providing a holistic platform for industry advancement.”

For more information or for suppliers who wish to reserve a place, visit www.gmiteevent.com. Meeting planners and incentive buyers may apply to be fully hosted by clicking here.

Stay connected on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rosen

Sr. Marketing Director

Jrosen@questex.com

+1 212-400-6233

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.