Introducing Own.App: Next-Gen Social Media Built for The Creator Economy - Go Viral Instantly & Own Your Content

New Social Media App. Join the Movement. Be a part of the Future of the Creator Economy with Own.

Austin, TX, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Own.App ( www.iown.app ), a social media platform built for autonomous creators and users alike, is thrilled to announce its upcoming beta launch. Own.App started as a mission to disrupt the profit-centric models of legacy social media companies which often leave creators undercompensated and users addicted. Own.App has built a platform to empower creators and redefine the creator economy by providing instant virality, higher-payouts and ownership of content and followers. Own.App has partnered with rising influencers across the world and is co-created and designed by the co-creator and CCO of Tinder and Bumble, Sarah Mick, who now serves as Own.App’s CCO.

Own.App is poised to become the go-to destination for creators looking to monetize, go viral rapidly, and lead the next wave of social media innovation in an increasingly complex and competitive creator economy.

“I’ve been very disenchanted with social media as of late. It’s not as fun or interactive anymore and algorithms seem to be against everyone at this point. It’s time for a change,” said Izzy Rocha ( @izzybizzyspider )

A Platform Built for Creators, by Creators

In a landscape where creators are often left navigating rigid algorithms and opaque monetization strategies, Own.App sets a new standard. The app prioritizes transparency, equitable revenue sharing, and accessibility, with bespoke tools tailored for creator empowerment. From livestreaming to built-in marketplaces and real-time collaboration features, creators now have an all-in-one platform to grow their brand and income without intermediaries.

Influencers Joining Own.App’s Mission

Some of the most up and coming names in the creator economy are joining Own.App to pave the way for its launch. Early leaders include:

Carlota Madrigal ( @carlotamadrigal )- Lifestyle influencer boasting over 6M combined followers across her socials

Gigi Ford ( @_giannaford )- Fashion designer & social entrepreneur leading the wave of entrepreneurship in Mexico.

Izzy Rocha ( @izzybizzyspider )- Lifestyle with a very clear comedy and personality focus.

Antonella Caruso ( @antonella._caruso ) - Italian social media model and actor.

Natalie Boxall ( @mamahybrid ) - Clothes designer, mom influencer, and high fashion social entrepreneur.

The growing roster of Own.App Creators are shaping and guiding Own.App into a space where talent and creativity are found, celebrated, and rewarded.

Why Own. App Stands Out

Monetization on Your Terms: Creators earn directly and instantly from fans and brands through features like tipping, licensing, sponsorships and digital storefronts (Own.Shops), with the lowest fee percentage across all platforms. Making Own.App the highest payout platform to content creators in the game. Instant Fame: No followers? No problem - go viral even against the biggest stars and brands across the globe. Own.App’s algorithm is built on a novel meritocracy system rather than user data, making the platform unbiased, providing equal accessibility and opportunity to creators on Own. App. True Content Discovery: With Own.App’s new algorithm, leveraging AI and being 100% bot proof, users and brands will be able to leverage an environment free of echo-chambers to continuously discover the best and most appealing content to them on their “MyOwn” feed. Ownership and Transparency: Own.App is built on a novel privacy-focused storage system, ensuring creators own their content and followers, while all users fully control and own their personal data. The times of uncalled for de-monetizations of content are over. Own.App has zero access to any of your data, you fully own it! Own. is fully decentralized: Own is built on a decentralized cluster storage system, that is stored across the users phones, that is novel and operates on cloud speed performance. All users data, followers and content are private key protected via the Own. ID zero proof identity layer and completely owned and controlled by the users.

A Message from the Founders

“Our mission is to empower a new generation of autonomous content creators, giving them the rails to grow and monetize their brand,” said Amir Kaltak, CEO, Co-Founder of Own. App. “Social Media and Media in general is overdue for a true shift—the people deserve a platform where their work is valued, their voices are heard, and their potential is limitless whilst being in full sovereignty of their online identities. Own.App is that platform.”

“This is more than an app,” said Katia Zaitsev, Co-Founder and COO of Own.App. “It’s a movement towards true ownership of your online and offline identity, where creativity is celebrated. You are the brand, you are your own media - Own It.”

Sign Up for VIP Beta Access

Be among the first to experience the future of Social Media. Download the app and sign up for VIP BETA access now at www.iown.app . Early adopters will receive exclusive perks, including initial access to the app, our private community and ability to be amongst the first to secure your username on Own.

For more information, visit www.iown.app or follow @_ownapp on IG & DM the account for a referral code to by-pass the waitlist.

Press Contact: own(at)transformgroup.com

