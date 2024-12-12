Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Carson City, Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Venado Valley, is coming soon to the intersection of North Ormsby Boulevard and West Washington Street in Carson City, Nevada. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is currently underway, and sales are expected to begin in spring 2025.

Venado Valley by Toll Brothers will be a brand-new luxury community of 40 single-family homes in a prime location. Home buyers will be able to choose from two exquisite home designs ranging from 2,129 to 2,337+ square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, and 3-car garages. This private enclave is walkable to Carson City’s historic downtown and offers an ideal setting for every lifestyle with exceptional access to nearby shops and restaurants and an array of outdoor recreation. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“We are thrilled to introduce Venado Valley by Toll Brothers to the Carson City market,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “With its stunning location and exceptional design, this community is set to become one of the most sought-after addresses in the area.”

For more information and to join the interest list for Venado Valley by Toll Brothers, call (855) 400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/NV.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com



