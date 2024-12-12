PrimoHoagies Celebrates Grand Re-Opening with Special Promotion

New Ownership Announced at Mahwah, NJ

MAHWAH, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand re-opening of its location in Mahwah, NJ is set for December 19th, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 320 Ridge Rd and is under new ownership by a local resident, Joe Spaccavento.

To celebrate Mahwah’s new ownership, PrimoHoagies is offering PrimoPerks members* $7.99 Primo Size Hoagies on December 19th all day long!

“As I explored franchise opportunities, PrimoHoagies immediately caught my attention. Their commitment to superior quality and their exceptional establishments left a lasting impression. After diving deep into the business, I knew it was the perfect fit,” says Spaccavento. “Their familial culture embraced me, my wife Karen, and our kids—Anna Bella, Anthony, and Madeline—right from the start. Today, I’m proud to be the owner of Mahwah’s PrimoHoagies, where I’m able to share my passion for food with my community.”

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 1,500 store is expected to employ about 10 employees, with dine-in, plus takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Re-Opening Day specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.